ANT Galveston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston conduct routine aids to navigation operations in Galveston, Texas, July 8, 2026. The video, narrated by U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 1st Class Andrew Hill, highlights the team's daily mission of servicing and maintaining local buoys to ensure safe marine navigational channels. U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Zach Crow and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Spencer Kennedy who demonstrated the maintenance required to keep the critical maritime markers operational. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)