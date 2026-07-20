ANT Galveston

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    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Texas

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston conduct routine aids to navigation operations in Galveston, Texas, July 8, 2026. The video, narrated by U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 1st Class Andrew Hill, highlights the team's daily mission of servicing and maintaining local buoys to ensure safe marine navigational channels. U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Zach Crow and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Spencer Kennedy who demonstrated the maintenance required to keep the critical maritime markers operational. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015584
    VIRIN: 260708-G-LX286-3414
    Filename: DOD_111854054
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

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