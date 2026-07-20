Joint Task Force-Bravo teams up with MINSA and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to deliver water tanks

Joint Task Force-Bravo supported the Ministry of Health Panama and Aeronaval Panama with sling load operations by delivering water tanks to six locations in the Donoso Province. These water tanks will help provide reliable access to clean water for more than 4,000 residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015583
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-ZB472-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_111854049
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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