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    Joint Task Force-Bravo teams up with MINSA and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to deliver water tanks

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    PANAMA

    07.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo supported the Ministry of Health Panama and Aeronaval Panama with sling load operations by delivering water tanks to six locations in the Donoso Province. These water tanks will help provide reliable access to clean water for more than 4,000 residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015583
    VIRIN: 260713-F-ZB472-7838
    Filename: DOD_111854049
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo teams up with MINSA and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to deliver water tanks, by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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