Joint Task Force-Bravo teams up with MINSA and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to deliver water tanks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force-Bravo supported the Ministry of Health Panama and Aeronaval Panama with sling load operations by delivering water tanks to six locations in the Donoso Province. These water tanks will help provide reliable access to clean water for more than 4,000 residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)