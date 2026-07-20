Every operational success in the Middle East begins and ends with service members focused on their missions, including the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of July 21, U.S. forces have redirected 8 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to fully enforce the blockade, released July 21, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015574
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-D0477-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111853783
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blockade Enforcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.