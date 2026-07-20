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    Blockade Enforcement

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Every operational success in the Middle East begins and ends with service members focused on their missions, including the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of July 21, U.S. forces have redirected 8 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to fully enforce the blockade, released July 21, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015574
    VIRIN: 260721-D-D0477-4001
    Filename: DOD_111853783
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    This work, Blockade Enforcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    blockade operations

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