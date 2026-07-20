Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class (AM1) Micah D. Rupp, a quality assurance representative with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was recently notified that he qualified for the highest payout available through the Military Cash Award Program (MILCAP): $25,000. (released)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015572
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MK473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111853690
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor's Innovation Strengthens Fleet Readiness, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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