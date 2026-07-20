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    Sailor's Innovation Strengthens Fleet Readiness

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    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Mikel Lauren Proulx  

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation

    Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class (AM1) Micah D. Rupp, a quality assurance representative with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was recently notified that he qualified for the highest payout available through the Military Cash Award Program (MILCAP): $25,000. (released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015572
    VIRIN: 260721-D-MK473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111853690
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Sailor's Innovation Strengthens Fleet Readiness, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1
    MILCAP

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