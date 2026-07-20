ShieldCon Cyber Shield 2026

Participants and presenters gather at the Professional Education Center for Shield Con during Cyber Shield 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 18, 2026. Shield Con is a specialized cybersecurity conference integrated into Cyber Shield, the Department of Defense's premier unclassified cyber defense exercise. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015565
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-DX255-2495
|Filename:
|DOD_111853546
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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