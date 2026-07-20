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    ShieldCon Cyber Shield 2026

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    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Participants and presenters gather at the Professional Education Center for Shield Con during Cyber Shield 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 18, 2026. Shield Con is a specialized cybersecurity conference integrated into Cyber Shield, the Department of Defense's premier unclassified cyber defense exercise. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015565
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-DX255-2495
    Filename: DOD_111853546
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ShieldCon Cyber Shield 2026, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Guard
    CS2026
    Cyber Shield 26
    Professional Education Program

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