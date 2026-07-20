WWBN-West Service Members Participate in Beekeeping Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015540" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. servicemembers and Colby Gibbs, a beekeeper with Bee Leaf USA, inspect a honeybee sanctuary during a beekeeping program meeting at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2026. The beekeeper program teaches service members about the ins and outs of beekeeping, the teamwork required in a hive, and the calming effects of the hive’s vibrations and scents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu, Adobe Stock Audio Nordick Mountain Reel by Victor Lundberg)