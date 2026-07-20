U.S. servicemembers and Colby Gibbs, a beekeeper with Bee Leaf USA, inspect a honeybee sanctuary during a beekeeping program meeting at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2026. The beekeeper program teaches service members about the ins and outs of beekeeping, the teamwork required in a hive, and the calming effects of the hive’s vibrations and scents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu, Adobe Stock Audio Nordick Mountain Reel by Victor Lundberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015540
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-CV013-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111853387
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WWBN-West Service Members Participate in Beekeeping Program, by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hive Mind: Marines Find Mental Resilience Through Beekeeping
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