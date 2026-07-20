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    WWBN-West Service Members Participate in Beekeeping Program

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. servicemembers and Colby Gibbs, a beekeeper with Bee Leaf USA, inspect a honeybee sanctuary during a beekeeping program meeting at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2026. The beekeeper program teaches service members about the ins and outs of beekeeping, the teamwork required in a hive, and the calming effects of the hive’s vibrations and scents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu, Adobe Stock Audio Nordick Mountain Reel by Victor Lundberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015540
    VIRIN: 260715-M-CV013-1000
    Filename: DOD_111853387
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, WWBN-West Service Members Participate in Beekeeping Program, by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCIWEST, WWBN, Marines, Sailors, Beekeeping, Honeybees

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