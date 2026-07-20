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    DOW EA Training Video_Industry Overview Part 7 - Software Publisher Business Model

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Raymond Orbeta 

    Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative (DOW ESI)

    In this tutorial, we examine the intricacies of the software publisher business model, focusing on sales strategies and contract structures. Highlighting the significance of both direct and indirect sales, we discuss how these models impact customer access to intellectual property and contractual relationships.

    Key considerations include the organization of sales teams, transaction types such as End User License Agreements (EULAs) and Master Service Agreements (MSAs) and the incentives tied to sales performance. Additionally, we delve into modern accounting standards like ASC 606 and IFRS 15, which govern revenue recognition and influence pricing strategies. Understanding these elements aids customers in navigating negotiations effectively and achieving favorable deal outcomes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015537
    VIRIN: 260609-N-RP950-5893
    Filename: DOD_111853359
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, DOW EA Training Video_Industry Overview Part 7 - Software Publisher Business Model, by Raymond Orbeta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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