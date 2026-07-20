Spc. Harris Trains For Fight Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Myron Harris, assigned to Charlie Battery, 6th, Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, trains to improve his boxing skills, July 10, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center on Fort Hood, Texas. After competing in the previous fight night, Harris trains his skills in the gym to better prepare himself for his next bout. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Morse)