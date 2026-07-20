Spc. Myron Harris, assigned to Charlie Battery, 6th, Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, trains to improve his boxing skills, July 10, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center on Fort Hood, Texas. After competing in the previous fight night, Harris trains his skills in the gym to better prepare himself for his next bout. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015536
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-YK151-5451
|Filename:
|DOD_111853335
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Harris Trains For Fight Night, by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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