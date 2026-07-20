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    Spc. Harris Trains For Fight Night

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Myron Harris, assigned to Charlie Battery, 6th, Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, trains to improve his boxing skills, July 10, 2026, at Warrior Way Fitness Center on Fort Hood, Texas. After competing in the previous fight night, Harris trains his skills in the gym to better prepare himself for his next bout. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Morse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015536
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YK151-5451
    Filename: DOD_111853335
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spc. Harris Trains For Fight Night, by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fight Night
    Phantom Corps
    7MPAD
    IIICORPS

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