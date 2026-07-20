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    MICC leaders outline campaign plan, transformation priorities during 3rd Quarter Town Hall

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team reinforced their commitment to transparency, communication, the Army’s contracting mission, and organizational transformation during the command’s Fiscal Year 2026 3rd quarter town hall July 13 at MICC headquarters.

    Brig. Gen Freddy Adams, Clay Cole, Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, and key staff leaders provided important transformation updates for over 30 in-person and 745 virtual attendees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1015534
    VIRIN: 260721-D-WK488-7191
    PIN: 4882601
    Filename: DOD_111853265
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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