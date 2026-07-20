The U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Command Team reinforced their commitment to transparency, communication, the Army’s contracting mission, and organizational transformation during the command’s Fiscal Year 2026 3rd quarter town hall July 13 at MICC headquarters.
Brig. Gen Freddy Adams, Clay Cole, Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, and key staff leaders provided important transformation updates for over 30 in-person and 745 virtual attendees.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 13:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1015534
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-WK488-7191
|PIN:
|4882601
|Filename:
|DOD_111853265
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC leaders outline campaign plan, transformation priorities during 3rd Quarter Town Hall, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.