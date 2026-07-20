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    2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review

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    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Airmen and Soldiers document military operations, training, ceremonies and community events across Florida during this 2026 year-in-review compilation. Throughout the year, public affairs personnel captured imagery and shared the stories of Soldiers and Airmen serving their communities, supporting domestic operations and maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015530
    VIRIN: 260501-F-ZH301-7098
    Filename: DOD_111853195
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Year in Review
    Florida National Guard

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