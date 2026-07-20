Florida National Guard Public Affairs Airmen and Soldiers document military operations, training, ceremonies and community events across Florida during this 2026 year-in-review compilation. Throughout the year, public affairs personnel captured imagery and shared the stories of Soldiers and Airmen serving their communities, supporting domestic operations and maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 12:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015530
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-ZH301-7098
|Filename:
|DOD_111853195
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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