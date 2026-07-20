2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida National Guard Public Affairs Airmen and Soldiers document military operations, training, ceremonies and community events across Florida during this 2026 year-in-review compilation. Throughout the year, public affairs personnel captured imagery and shared the stories of Soldiers and Airmen serving their communities, supporting domestic operations and maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)