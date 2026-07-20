Mission Minute VR-59 "The Pilot"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260713-N-LW757-1001 – A Mission Minute Video Highlighting Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59 (VR-59) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth July 13, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)