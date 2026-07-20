260713-N-LW757-1001 – A Mission Minute Video Highlighting Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59 (VR-59) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth July 13, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015529
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-LW757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111853190
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Minute VR-59 "The Pilot", by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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