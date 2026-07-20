42d ABW Chapel hosts interfaith picnic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts its second annual Interfaith Picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 14, 2026. The event brought together Airmen, families and faith partners from across the River Region to strengthen community partnerships and connect Airmen and their families with local faith groups during their time at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)