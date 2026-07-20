(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    42d ABW Chapel hosts interfaith picnic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts its second annual Interfaith Picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 14, 2026. The event brought together Airmen, families and faith partners from across the River Region to strengthen community partnerships and connect Airmen and their families with local faith groups during their time at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015524
    VIRIN: 260714-F-UQ930-2001
    Filename: DOD_111853049
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d ABW Chapel hosts interfaith picnic, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    42d ABW
    picnic
    chaplain
    faith
    42d ABW Chapel
    interfaith picnic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video