42d ABW Chapel hosts interfaith picnic

The 42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts its second annual Interfaith Picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 14, 2026. The event brought together Airmen, families and faith partners from across the River Region to strengthen community partnerships and connect Airmen and their families with local faith groups during their time at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015524
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-UQ930-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111853049
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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