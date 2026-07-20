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    Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Patients

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This educational video provides an overview of progressive lenses, explaining how they work, what patients can expect during the adjustment period, and practical tips for achieving comfortable, clear vision in everyday activities

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015523
    VIRIN: 260529-N-QL281-7208
    Filename: DOD_111853020
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Patients, by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    eye glasses
    progressive lens

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