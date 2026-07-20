This educational video provides an overview of progressive lenses, explaining how they work, what patients can expect during the adjustment period, and practical tips for achieving comfortable, clear vision in everyday activities
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015523
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-QL281-7208
|Filename:
|DOD_111853020
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Patients, by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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