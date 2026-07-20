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    BAMC ScriptCenter Guide

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    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Skip the waiting room! The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) ScriptCenter automated lockers make picking up your prescription refills faster and more convenient than ever. Whether you are on the main hospital grounds or near The Exchange, this short guide walks you through everything you need to know to use the secure, automated prescription kiosks without waiting in line at the pharmacy window.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015521
    VIRIN: 260720-O-NB001-8783
    Filename: DOD_111853000
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC ScriptCenter Guide, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brooke Army Medical Center
    ScriptCenter

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