BAMC ScriptCenter Guide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Skip the waiting room! The Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) ScriptCenter automated lockers make picking up your prescription refills faster and more convenient than ever. Whether you are on the main hospital grounds or near The Exchange, this short guide walks you through everything you need to know to use the secure, automated prescription kiosks without waiting in line at the pharmacy window.