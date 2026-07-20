See this candid conversation between Mr. Donald Finley, Jr. and Mr. Hugo Rosado from the
Defense Logistics Agency, a real mentor-mentee pair. They discuss how guidance and shared growth created a lasting impact - and why they want you to start a program, find a mentor, or become a mentor!
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015518
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-HS703-5210
|Filename:
|DOD_111852989
|Length:
|00:08:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TEAM Talks: Mentoring Matters, by Anita Tsuhako, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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