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    TEAM Talks: Mentoring Matters

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    See this candid conversation between Mr. Donald Finley, Jr. and Mr. Hugo Rosado from the
    Defense Logistics Agency, a real mentor-mentee pair. They discuss how guidance and shared growth created a lasting impact - and why they want you to start a program, find a mentor, or become a mentor!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015518
    VIRIN: 260501-D-HS703-5210
    Filename: DOD_111852989
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, TEAM Talks: Mentoring Matters, by Anita Tsuhako, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    mentoring program
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    mentor
    mentoring

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