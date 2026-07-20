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    Coast Guard Night Time Helicopter Training B-Roll

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members from Station Freeport and Air Station Houston performed helicopter operations training together in Freeport, Texas on May 26, 2026. The training ensures that the crews keep their skills sharp and stay always ready. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Luke Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015516
    VIRIN: 260526-G-BB110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111852967
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Station Freeport
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Houston

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