Coast Guard Night Time Helicopter Training B-Roll

U.S. Coast Guard members from Station Freeport and Air Station Houston performed helicopter operations training together in Freeport, Texas on May 26, 2026. The training ensures that the crews keep their skills sharp and stay always ready. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Luke Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015516
|VIRIN:
|260526-G-BB110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852967
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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