Counseling & Mentoring

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, served as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Command from August 2024 to June 2026. In this interview video, he discusses his experience with counseling and mentorship and the importance of receiving it with a positive mindset for self-development.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015514
|VIRIN:
|260225-O-BY721-7579
|PIN:
|022526
|Filename:
|DOD_111852963
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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