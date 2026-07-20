Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, served as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Command from August 2024 to June 2026. In this interview video, he discusses the journey to becoming a leader and the importance of Army values to the process.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015513
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-BY721-4301
|PIN:
|022526
|Filename:
|DOD_111852961
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Becoming a Leader, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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