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    National Guard Rescues Family During Flood Response Operations

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    CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas National Guard and Texas A&M Task Force 1 rescue the Bookout family during flood response operations in Crystal City, Texas, July 17, 2026. The rescue was conducted after heavy rainfall caused rivers to rise and flood residential areas, prompting emergency response efforts to assist residents affected by rising waters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 10:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015510
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-GK303-1001
    Filename: DOD_111852945
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, National Guard Rescues Family During Flood Response Operations, by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TMD
    Texas
    Rescue
    Blackhawk
    flood
    NGB

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