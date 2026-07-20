National Guard Rescues Family During Flood Response Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Texas National Guard and Texas A&M Task Force 1 rescue the Bookout family during flood response operations in Crystal City, Texas, July 17, 2026. The rescue was conducted after heavy rainfall caused rivers to rise and flood residential areas, prompting emergency response efforts to assist residents affected by rising waters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)