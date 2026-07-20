National Guard Rescues Family During Flood Response Operations

Members of the Texas National Guard and Texas A&M Task Force 1 rescue the Bookout family during flood response operations in Crystal City, Texas, July 17, 2026. The rescue was conducted after heavy rainfall caused rivers to rise and flood residential areas, prompting emergency response efforts to assist residents affected by rising waters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015510
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-GK303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852945
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CRYSTAL CITY, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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