Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers face off against Guam Army National Guard Soldiers during a force-on-force training exercise using the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) as part of Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, Jul 19, 2026. Keris Strike incorporates MILES training to create realistic battlefield scenarios that strengthen combat readiness and multinational interoperability. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Spc. Williance Jean)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015493
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-DQ898-5728
|Filename:
|DOD_111852815
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma, Guam and Malaysian forces sharpen combat skills with MILES, by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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