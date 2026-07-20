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    Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma, Guam and Malaysian forces sharpen combat skills with MILES

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers face off against Guam Army National Guard Soldiers during a force-on-force training exercise using the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) as part of Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, Jul 19, 2026. Keris Strike incorporates MILES training to create realistic battlefield scenarios that strengthen combat readiness and multinational interoperability. (Oklahoma Army National Guard video by Spc. Williance Jean)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015493
    VIRIN: 260720-A-DQ898-5728
    Filename: DOD_111852815
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 26: Oklahoma, Guam and Malaysian forces sharpen combat skills with MILES, by SPC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Training
    Malaysian Army
    JPMRC
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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