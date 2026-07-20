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    Keris Strike 26; Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Guam National Guard and the Malaysian Army’s 5th Infantry Division conduct a joint mortar live fire training event during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015492
    VIRIN: 260720-A-MF630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111852731
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

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    This work, Keris Strike 26; Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guam Army National Guard
    Malaysian Army
    mortar
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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