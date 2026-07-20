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    Northern Strike 26-2 Mock Newscast

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    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This video is a mock newscast meant to be used as a tool for Exercise Northern Strike 26-2. This newscast narrates a conflict between U.S. Armed Forces & South Torbia against North Torbia. 
    Exercise Northern Strike is the summer iteration of the Department of War's premier reserve component readiness exercise. The Michigan National Guard hosts the multi-component, multinational event. The event takes place at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), spanning Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. Video produced by MSgt Erik Gallion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015489
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-F3887-6380
    Filename: DOD_111852686
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 26-2 Mock Newscast, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard, ANG, TEC, Torbia, Northern Strike,

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