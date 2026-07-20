This video is a mock newscast meant to be used as a tool for Exercise Northern Strike 26-2. This newscast narrates a conflict between U.S. Armed Forces & South Torbia against North Torbia.
Exercise Northern Strike is the summer iteration of the Department of War's premier reserve component readiness exercise. The Michigan National Guard hosts the multi-component, multinational event. The event takes place at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), spanning Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. Video produced by MSgt Erik Gallion.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015489
|VIRIN:
|260721-Z-F3887-6380
|Filename:
|DOD_111852686
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 26-2 Mock Newscast, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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