Northern Strike 26-2 Mock Newscast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is a mock newscast meant to be used as a tool for Exercise Northern Strike 26-2. This newscast narrates a conflict between U.S. Armed Forces & South Torbia against North Torbia.

Exercise Northern Strike is the summer iteration of the Department of War's premier reserve component readiness exercise. The Michigan National Guard hosts the multi-component, multinational event. The event takes place at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), spanning Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. Video produced by MSgt Erik Gallion.