12th CAB Chemical Officer Discusses CBRN Readiness During Exercise Gunslinger Gambit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Geric Kramarczyk, battalion chemical officer for 1st Battalion, 229th Attack Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses the importance of operational decontamination training during Exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The exercise certifies Soldiers at the company level to conduct operational decontamination, enhancing the brigade’s ability to operate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to protect personnel and maintain combat readiness against modern threats. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)