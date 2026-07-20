U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Geric Kramarczyk, battalion chemical officer for 1st Battalion, 229th Attack Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses the importance of operational decontamination training during Exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The exercise certifies Soldiers at the company level to conduct operational decontamination, enhancing the brigade’s ability to operate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to protect personnel and maintain combat readiness against modern threats. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 07:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015485
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-FL725-9930
|Filename:
|DOD_111852586
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Chemical Officer Discusses CBRN Readiness During Exercise Gunslinger Gambit, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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