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    12th CAB Chemical Officer Discusses CBRN Readiness During Exercise Gunslinger Gambit

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Geric Kramarczyk, battalion chemical officer for 1st Battalion, 229th Attack Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses the importance of operational decontamination training during Exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The exercise certifies Soldiers at the company level to conduct operational decontamination, enhancing the brigade’s ability to operate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to protect personnel and maintain combat readiness against modern threats. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 07:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015485
    VIRIN: 260613-A-FL725-9930
    Filename: DOD_111852586
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 12th CAB Chemical Officer Discusses CBRN Readiness During Exercise Gunslinger Gambit, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Biological
    12th CAB
    AFN Bavaria
    74O Chemical
    Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Officer

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