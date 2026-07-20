FOX Sports Airs 598th Transportation Brigade World Cup Shout Out

598th says Go Team USA in Sembach, Germany that made air on Fox Sports before France versus Paraguay on July 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 05:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1015484
|VIRIN:
|260704-D-A4445-4543
|Filename:
|DOD_111852583
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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