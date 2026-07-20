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    FOX Sports Airs 598th Transportation Brigade World Cup Shout Out

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    598th says Go Team USA in Sembach, Germany that made air on Fox Sports before France versus Paraguay on July 4, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 05:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1015484
    VIRIN: 260704-D-A4445-4543
    Filename: DOD_111852583
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Fox Sports
    World Cup
    598th Transportation Brigade
    World Cup 2026

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