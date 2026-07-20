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    B-Roll: 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aircraft Decontamination Training

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aircraft decontamination training during Exercise Gunslinger Gambit at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 13, 2026. The training certifies companies to conduct operational decontamination, improving the brigade’s ability to operate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments while sustaining combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015483
    VIRIN: 260613-A-FL725-3461
    Filename: DOD_111852582
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Aircraft Decontamination Training, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    12th CAB
    AFN Bavaria
    decontamimation

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