Keris Strike 26: Joint medical evacuation training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Illinois Army National Guardsmen with the 709th Medical Company Area Support conducted joint medical evacuation training with soldiers of the Malaysian army during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)