Keris Strike 26: Joint medical evacuation training

Illinois Army National Guardsmen with the 709th Medical Company Area Support conducted joint medical evacuation training with soldiers of the Malaysian army during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015480
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-MF630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852399
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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