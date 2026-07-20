(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. The tour immersed the senior leaders in the 31st Fighter Wing mission, provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding Airmen and focused on quality-of-life initiatives for overseas service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015479
    VIRIN: 260721-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111852347
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano Air Base, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    Ken Wilsbach
    David Wolfe
    Italy
    CSAF
    CMSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video