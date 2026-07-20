CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano Air Base

A video highlighting U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. The tour immersed the senior leaders in the 31st Fighter Wing mission, provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding Airmen and focused on quality-of-life initiatives for overseas service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015479
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852347
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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