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    Global Medic Observer, Controller, Trainer

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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran 

    Medical Readiness and Training Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Brian Johnson, an observer controller/trainer with the Medical
    Readiness and Training Command, discusses his role in the training of Army medical personnel, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 21:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015472
    VIRIN: 260715-A-GA423-1002
    Filename: DOD_111852112
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Medic Observer, Controller, Trainer, by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Global Medic
    ARMEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    BoldEagle26

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