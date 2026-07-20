Global Medic Observer, Controller, Trainer

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Brian Johnson, an observer controller/trainer with the Medical

Readiness and Training Command, discusses his role in the training of Army medical personnel, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment.