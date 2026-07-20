U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Brian Johnson, an observer controller/trainer with the Medical
Readiness and Training Command, discusses his role in the training of Army medical personnel, during Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015472
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-GA423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111852112
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Global Medic Observer, Controller, Trainer, by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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