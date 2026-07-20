Video footage of U.S. forces launching the latest round of precision strikes against Iran to degrade their military capabilities, released on July 20, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015470
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-D0477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852078
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, U.S. Finishes Latest Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Finishes Latest Strikes Against Iran
No keywords found.