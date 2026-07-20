2nd Mobile Brigade conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise

B-roll shows U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducting area defense training during a fire support coordination exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The exercise rehearsed company-level defensive operations and synchronized fires to strengthen survivability and command-and-control. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015466
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-MA645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852026
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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