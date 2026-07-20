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    2nd Mobile Brigade conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    B-roll shows U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducting area defense training during a fire support coordination exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The exercise rehearsed company-level defensive operations and synchronized fires to strengthen survivability and command-and-control. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015466
    VIRIN: 260721-A-MA645-2001
    Filename: DOD_111852026
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 2nd Mobile Brigade conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army

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