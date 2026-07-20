U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tarik Jones, Battalion Commander for the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talks about the importance of combat readiness through morale during a formation run at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. The event was held to highlight the importance of the regiment's family in a forward deployed environment and how that contributes to the overall mission readiness and combat capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015465
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111852025
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Readiness: Snake Eyes 1-1 ADA Formation Run 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.