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    Combat Readiness: Snake Eyes 1-1 ADA Formation Run 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tarik Jones, Battalion Commander for the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talks about the importance of combat readiness through morale during a formation run at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. The event was held to highlight the importance of the regiment's family in a forward deployed environment and how that contributes to the overall mission readiness and combat capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 21:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015465
    VIRIN: 260721-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111852025
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Combat Readiness: Snake Eyes 1-1 ADA Formation Run 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Strong
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity
    ADA 1-1

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