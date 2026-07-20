ONR Global TechSolutions - How To

Do you have an innovative idea to improve fleet readiness or mission effectiveness? Office of Naval Research Global’s TechSolutions accepts technology requests from Sailors and Marines of all ranks and military occupational specialties.
How to Submit a Solution Request:
Email
Send your concept and contact details to ONR_TechSolutions@us.navy.mil.
Phone
Speak directly with the TechSolutions team at 948-215-3006.
Web
Learn more or submit an online request at https://www.onr.navy.mil/techsolutions.
ONR Mobile App
Download the ONR app on your mobile device and submit using the Warfighter Ideas form
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015464
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-BT756-5150
|Filename:
|DOD_111852008
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
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