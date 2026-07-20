ONR Global TechSolutions - How To

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Do you have an innovative idea to improve fleet readiness or mission effectiveness? Office of Naval Research Global’s TechSolutions accepts technology requests from Sailors and Marines of all ranks and military occupational specialties.







How to Submit a Solution Request:



Email

Send your concept and contact details to ONR_TechSolutions@us.navy.mil.



Phone

Speak directly with the TechSolutions team at 948-215-3006.



Web

Learn more or submit an online request at https://www.onr.navy.mil/techsolutions.



ONR Mobile App

Download the ONR app on your mobile device and submit using the Warfighter Ideas form