ONR Global TechSolutions 101

As ONR Global's fast-track science and technology engine, the TechSolutions program rapidly develops prototype solutions for operational challenges identified by Sailors and Marines. This promotional video explains the mission and how the program integrates with warfighters to deliver critical capabilities, aiming to place prototype solutions in the hands of requesting service members within 12 months. Do you have an innovative idea to improve fleet readiness or mission effectiveness? TechSolutions accepts technology requests from Sailors and Marines of all ranks and military occupational specialties.
How to Submit a Solution Request
Email
Send your concept and contact details to ONR_TechSolutions@us.navy.mil.
Phone
Speak directly with the TechSolutions team at 948-215-3006.
Web
Learn more or submit an online request at https://www.onr.navy.mil/techsolutions.
ONR Mobile App
Download the ONR app on your mobile device and submit using the Warfighter Ideas form
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015463
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-BT756-6423
|Filename:
|DOD_111852007
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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