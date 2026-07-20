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    ONR Global TechSolutions 101

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    As ONR Global's fast-track science and technology engine, the TechSolutions program rapidly develops prototype solutions for operational challenges identified by Sailors and Marines. This promotional video explains the mission and how the program integrates with warfighters to deliver critical capabilities, aiming to place prototype solutions in the hands of requesting service members within 12 months. Do you have an innovative idea to improve fleet readiness or mission effectiveness? TechSolutions accepts technology requests from Sailors and Marines of all ranks and military occupational specialties.

    How to Submit a Solution Request

    Email
    Send your concept and contact details to ONR_TechSolutions@us.navy.mil.

    Phone
    Speak directly with the TechSolutions team at 948-215-3006.

    Web
    Learn more or submit an online request at https://www.onr.navy.mil/techsolutions.

    ONR Mobile App
    Download the ONR app on your mobile device and submit using the Warfighter Ideas form

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015463
    VIRIN: 260702-O-BT756-6423
    Filename: DOD_111852007
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, ONR Global TechSolutions 101, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Office of Naval Research
    TechSolutions
    ONR Global
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Navy 250

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