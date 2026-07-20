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    2026 MEDCOM Best Squad Competiton

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    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    U.S. Army Best Squad competitors complete the Army Fitness Test, Combat Survival Water Test, ruck march and confidence course during the 2026 MEDCOM Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 20, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition assesses squads on physical fitness, technical proficiency, tactical competence and teamwork while identifying the Army's most cohesive and capable squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015461
    VIRIN: 260720-A-EM935-4365
    Filename: DOD_111851972
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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