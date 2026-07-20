2026 MEDCOM Best Squad Competiton

U.S. Army Best Squad competitors complete the Army Fitness Test, Combat Survival Water Test, ruck march and confidence course during the 2026 MEDCOM Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 20, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition assesses squads on physical fitness, technical proficiency, tactical competence and teamwork while identifying the Army's most cohesive and capable squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015459
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-EM935-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111851962
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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