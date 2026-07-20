2026 MEDCOM Best Squad Competiton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Best Squad competitors complete the Army Fitness Test, Combat Survival Water Test, ruck march and confidence course during the 2026 MEDCOM Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 20, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition assesses squads on physical fitness, technical proficiency, tactical competence and teamwork while identifying the Army's most cohesive and capable squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr.)