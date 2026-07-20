Bon Dance Lessons Are Underway!

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“Loud and proud, here we go!” Staff Sgt. Alanis Lopez said after learning a new skill of notable significance in Japanese culture.



Lopez and other Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 16 at the Community Recreation Center here.



“The instructors are great; they are awesome,” Lopez said. “They make the lessons fun, and they are very patient with us!”



A group of local volunteers, who have been coming to Camp Zama for decades, will be here as scheduled below to instruct attendees on a series of Bon dances leading up to Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival Aug. 1.



#BonOdori #BonDance #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife