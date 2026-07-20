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    No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Parents and babies recently cooled off in the indoor pool at Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center!

    Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program kicked off its Summer Splash Playgroup July 10. The playgroup happens every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 28.

    #SummerSplash #BeatTheHeat #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015455
    VIRIN: 260710-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851919
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama MWR
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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