No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Parents and babies recently cooled off in the indoor pool at Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center!



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program kicked off its Summer Splash Playgroup July 10. The playgroup happens every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 28.



#SummerSplash #BeatTheHeat #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife