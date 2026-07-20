U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Galloway, deputy wing commander for the 36th Wing, gives remarks for Guam's 82nd Liberation Day on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2026. The annual holiday is the island's largest and most significant celebration, observed every July 21 to commemorate the day in 1944 when U.S. forces landed on the island, ending the 31-month occupation by Imperial Japanese forces during World War II (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1015454
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-JX890-3413
|Filename:
|DOD_111851890
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Wing 82 Liberation Day, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, A1C Charline Ebreo, SSgt Michael Jones, SrA Joseph Maye and A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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