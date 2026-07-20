36th Wing 82 Liberation Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015454" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Galloway, deputy wing commander for the 36th Wing, gives remarks for Guam's 82nd Liberation Day on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2026. The annual holiday is the island's largest and most significant celebration, observed every July 21 to commemorate the day in 1944 when U.S. forces landed on the island, ending the 31-month occupation by Imperial Japanese forces during World War II (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)