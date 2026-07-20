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    36th Wing 82 Liberation Day

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    GUAM

    07.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin, Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Senior Airman Joseph Maye and Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Galloway, deputy wing commander for the 36th Wing, gives remarks for Guam's 82nd Liberation Day on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2026. The annual holiday is the island's largest and most significant celebration, observed every July 21 to commemorate the day in 1944 when U.S. forces landed on the island, ending the 31-month occupation by Imperial Japanese forces during World War II (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1015454
    VIRIN: 260716-F-JX890-3413
    Filename: DOD_111851890
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GU

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Wing 82 Liberation Day, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, A1C Charline Ebreo, SSgt Michael Jones, SrA Joseph Maye and A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    island
    Commemorate
    occupation
    World War II
    Liberation Day

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