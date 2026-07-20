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    36th Wing 82nd Liberation Day Video

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    GUAM

    07.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero, Senior Airman Joseph Maye and Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col, Matt Galloway, 36th Wing Deputy Wing Commander delivers remarks for Guam's 82nd Liberation Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015451
    VIRIN: 260717-F-JX890-1144
    Filename: DOD_111851880
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Wing 82nd Liberation Day Video, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, SSgt Michael Jones, A1C Xavier Romero, SrA Joseph Maye and A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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