U.S. Air Force Col, Matt Galloway, 36th Wing Deputy Wing Commander delivers remarks for Guam's 82nd Liberation Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 19:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015451
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-JX890-1144
|Filename:
|DOD_111851880
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Wing 82nd Liberation Day Video, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, SSgt Michael Jones, A1C Xavier Romero, SrA Joseph Maye and A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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