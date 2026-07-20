U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition zero their M4A1 carbines on day 0 of the competition, July 20, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015450
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-PF227-1053
|Filename:
|DOD_111851877
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad 2026: M4 Zero Range Broll, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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