USARPAC Best Squad 2026: M4 Zero Range Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015450" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition zero their M4A1 carbines on day 0 of the competition, July 20, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)