B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: AFT Event

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers conduct the Army Fitness Test at the USARPAC Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 20, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015449
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-VF505-8318
|Filename:
|DOD_111851853
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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