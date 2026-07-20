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    *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition B-Roll Package

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers conduct the Army Fitness Test at the USARPAC Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 20, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015448
    VIRIN: 260720-A-TA715-2354
    Filename: DOD_111851837
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition B-Roll Package, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Best Squad Competition
    WTBD
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBSC
    BSC 2026

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