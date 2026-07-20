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    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew conducts maritime boundary line patrol

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    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules airplane aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, takes part in a routine patrol of the U.S. and Russian maritime boundary line over the Bering Sea, July 1, 2026. The C-130 is the Coast Guard’s largest aircraft currently in use with an endurance of over 15 hours and a range exceeding 4,000 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015445
    VIRIN: 260708-G-FK377-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851804
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak
    Maritime Boundary Line
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    C-130
    Alaska
    Coast Guard Arctic District

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