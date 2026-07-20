Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew conducts maritime boundary line patrol

A Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules airplane aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, takes part in a routine patrol of the U.S. and Russian maritime boundary line over the Bering Sea, July 1, 2026. The C-130 is the Coast Guard’s largest aircraft currently in use with an endurance of over 15 hours and a range exceeding 4,000 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015445
|VIRIN:
|260708-G-FK377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111851804
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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