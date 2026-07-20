Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew conducts maritime boundary line patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules airplane aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, takes part in a routine patrol of the U.S. and Russian maritime boundary line over the Bering Sea, July 1, 2026. The C-130 is the Coast Guard’s largest aircraft currently in use with an endurance of over 15 hours and a range exceeding 4,000 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)