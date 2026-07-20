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    Rough River Dam Safety Modification Project

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    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The Rough River Dam Safety Modification project is a critical mega-project, which will repair the dam and provide permanent flood risk reduction for downstream communities. The project includes the construction of a new control tower, outlet works, and a full-depth cutoff wall that will provide a long-term solution provide a long-term solution that significantly reduces risk and helps ensure the dam can continue serving the region for generations to come.

    Construction began in March 2026 and is scheduled to be complete in six to eight years.

    Rough River Lake Dam went into operation in 1959 and is located in Falls of Rough, Kentucky. Spanning more than 5,100 acres, it serves as a critical flood risk management project preventing $70M+ of damages since last year. This project will ensure the dam will continue to perform its core mission of flood risk management protecting communities downstream and providing recreation opportunities for millions of visitors for years to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015443
    VIRIN: 260720-A-GI410-9527
    Filename: DOD_111851763
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rough River Dam Safety Modification Project, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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