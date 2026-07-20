video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Rough River Dam Safety Modification project is a critical mega-project, which will repair the dam and provide permanent flood risk reduction for downstream communities. The project includes the construction of a new control tower, outlet works, and a full-depth cutoff wall that will provide a long-term solution provide a long-term solution that significantly reduces risk and helps ensure the dam can continue serving the region for generations to come.



Construction began in March 2026 and is scheduled to be complete in six to eight years.



Rough River Lake Dam went into operation in 1959 and is located in Falls of Rough, Kentucky. Spanning more than 5,100 acres, it serves as a critical flood risk management project preventing $70M+ of damages since last year. This project will ensure the dam will continue to perform its core mission of flood risk management protecting communities downstream and providing recreation opportunities for millions of visitors for years to come.