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    NNSY Celebrates NAVSEA Excellence in Force Generation Award Winner Amy DeGuzman

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Our Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon 'Hak' Hakimzadeh recently spoke with Code 300 Alteration Installation Team (AIT) Work Integration Leader Amy DeGuzman, who was awarded the FY25 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Excellence in Force Generation Award.

    The annual NAVSEA Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding civilian and military personnel across the global enterprise who significantly contribute to the command's mission to design, build, deliver, and maintain U.S. Navy ships and submarines. DeGuzman was recognized for her pivotal contributions to the success of both the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Project Teams.

    Through proactively identifying problems, managing risks to project milestones, and advising leadership on all issues that could impact key events, DeGuzman directly enhanced fleet readiness at NNSY. In addition, when she saw a need to ensure processes were met for on-time completion of Bush, she developed a new job tracking tool that provides leadership with real-time visibility into the progress of every alteration so that the team could meet the mark. She's also been able identify some key needs ahead of the Ford project, strengthening the knowledge and skills of the team so that they can take on the challenge head on.

    Congratulations DeGuzman on a job well-done! Bravo Zulu and thank you for your service to our fleet!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015441
    VIRIN: 260720-N-SY577-1684
    Filename: DOD_111851745
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    NAVSEA Excellence Awards

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