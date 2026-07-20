ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition – USACE Pittsburgh District

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The 2026 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Civil Engineering Student Championships, hosted by Fairmont State University, held its concrete canoe competition at Tygart Lake in Grafton, West Virginia, on June 26, 2026. The international event provides engineering students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience while testing their skills with concrete mixes, hydrodynamic design and project management. While 25 teams competed, Western Kentucky University won the concrete canoe competition, known as the "America's Cup of Civil Engineering."



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh District recruiting team attended the concrete canoe race to promote the USACE mission. Talent management specialists provided students with information on career fields within the corps.



Runtime: 2 Minutes



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video filmed and edited by Stacey G. Wyzykowski



Licensed content from Getty Images and Megatrax Production Music, LLC