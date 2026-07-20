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    ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition – USACE Pittsburgh District

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The 2026 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Civil Engineering Student Championships, hosted by Fairmont State University, held its concrete canoe competition at Tygart Lake in Grafton, West Virginia, on June 26, 2026. The international event provides engineering students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience while testing their skills with concrete mixes, hydrodynamic design and project management. While 25 teams competed, Western Kentucky University won the concrete canoe competition, known as the "America's Cup of Civil Engineering."

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh District recruiting team attended the concrete canoe race to promote the USACE mission. Talent management specialists provided students with information on career fields within the corps.

    Runtime: 2 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video filmed and edited by Stacey G. Wyzykowski

    Licensed content from Getty Images and Megatrax Production Music, LLC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015440
    VIRIN: 260708-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851725
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pittsburgh District
    Tygart Lake
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Concrete Canoe

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