MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts FEX

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct the culminating force on force field exercise during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 17, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Owen. Long)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015439
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111851724
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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