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    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts FEX

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    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct the culminating force on force field exercise during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 17, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Owen. Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015439
    VIRIN: 260717-M-SW193-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851724
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts FEX, by LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFR, MTX, 3/25, Bridgeport, Mountain Warfare Training Center, MFRMTX263

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