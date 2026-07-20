MTX 26-3 | 3/25 River Crossing

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct a river crossing during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 14, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015437
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111851712
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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