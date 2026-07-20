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    SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Fort Campbell’s Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky., July 13, 2026. The demanding preparatory and selection program trains, assesses and selects candidates before they attend the U.S. Army Ranger Course. Soldiers are evaluated on physical fitness, tactical proficiency, endurance, discipline and leadership to identify areas for improvement and increase their chances of graduating from Ranger School.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015435
    VIRIN: 260713-A-GD826-1565
    Filename: DOD_111851661
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st (AASLT)

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