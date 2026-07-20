SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015435" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Fort Campbell’s Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky., July 13, 2026. The demanding preparatory and selection program trains, assesses and selects candidates before they attend the U.S. Army Ranger Course. Soldiers are evaluated on physical fitness, tactical proficiency, endurance, discipline and leadership to identify areas for improvement and increase their chances of graduating from Ranger School.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)