SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Fort Campbell’s Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, Ky., July 13, 2026. The demanding preparatory and selection program trains, assesses and selects candidates before they attend the U.S. Army Ranger Course. Soldiers are evaluated on physical fitness, tactical proficiency, endurance, discipline and leadership to identify areas for improvement and increase their chances of graduating from Ranger School.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015435
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-GD826-1565
|Filename:
|DOD_111851661
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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