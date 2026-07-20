Air University Library and AU Press Bookstore Broll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage showcases the exterior of the Air University Library and the Air University Press Bookstore at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 20, 2026. The Air University Library houses the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center and the Air Force Historical Research Agency, which provide research resources, historical archives and scholarly support to Air University and the Department of the Air Force. The Air University Press Bookstore offers military and academic publications that support professional military education, leadership development and national security scholarship. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)