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    Air University Library and AU Press Bookstore Broll Package

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-roll footage showcases the exterior of the Air University Library and the Air University Press Bookstore at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 20, 2026. The Air University Library houses the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center and the Air Force Historical Research Agency, which provide research resources, historical archives and scholarly support to Air University and the Department of the Air Force. The Air University Press Bookstore offers military and academic publications that support professional military education, leadership development and national security scholarship. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015433
    VIRIN: 260720-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111851650
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University Library and AU Press Bookstore Broll Package, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    b-roll
    Air University Press
    Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center
    Air Force Historical Research Agency
    Air University Library

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