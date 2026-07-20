B-roll footage showcases the exterior of the Air University Library and the Air University Press Bookstore at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 20, 2026. The Air University Library houses the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center and the Air Force Historical Research Agency, which provide research resources, historical archives and scholarly support to Air University and the Department of the Air Force. The Air University Press Bookstore offers military and academic publications that support professional military education, leadership development and national security scholarship. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015433
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111851650
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University Library and AU Press Bookstore Broll Package, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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